Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

8 players you probably forgot ever played for Peterborough United

Published

6 seconds ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Peterborough United have had a difficult campaign as they look to solidify their position in the Championship.

But the team has found themselves struggling in a relegation battle that has seen long-time manager Darren Ferguson leave the club again. 

Grant McCann has taken over, but the Posh are still at the foot of the second division.

The gap to safety is eight points with time quickly running out on the club’s chances of survival. 

However, away from the spotlight of week to week action, let’s take a look at some of the players you may not have remembered who took to the pitch in a Peterborough jersey.

Many names have come through the club over the years and have had a massive impact on the fortunes of Peterborough.

But many have also come through and suffered from a forgettable time.

Here are eight players you probably forgot ever played for Peterborough United…


Related Topics:

Irish sports writer

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 8 players you probably forgot ever played for Peterborough United

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: