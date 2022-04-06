8 players you probably forgot ever played for Peterborough United

Peterborough United have had a difficult campaign as they look to solidify their position in the Championship.

But the team has found themselves struggling in a relegation battle that has seen long-time manager Darren Ferguson leave the club again.

Grant McCann has taken over, but the Posh are still at the foot of the second division.

The gap to safety is eight points with time quickly running out on the club’s chances of survival.

However, away from the spotlight of week to week action, let’s take a look at some of the players you may not have remembered who took to the pitch in a Peterborough jersey.

Many names have come through the club over the years and have had a massive impact on the fortunes of Peterborough.

But many have also come through and suffered from a forgettable time.

Here are eight players you probably forgot ever played for Peterborough United…