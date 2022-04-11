8 players you probably forgot ever played for Millwall

Millwall find themselves in a good position in terms of their squad right now.

Gary Rowett seems to be satisfied with the starting XI he has that is fairly tied down at this stage in the season and with Millwall pushing for the play-offs this year, clearly his selection is paying off.

With the likes of Dan Ballard and Benik Afobe in on loan, what the Millwall squad will look like next year will be a big task for Rowett over summer as he looks to retain a squad that is able to compete, whether that be searching for Championship promotion again or in the top flight.

That being said, we’ve decided to take a trip down memory lane and take a look at eight players you probably forgot ever played for Millwall at all.