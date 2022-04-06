Do Not Sell My Personal Information
8 players you probably forgot ever played for Middlesbrough

We can expect a busy summer for Middlesbrough, whichever division they’re preparing for. 

Chris Wilder will hope it’s the Premier League but even if they remain in the Championship, the Boro coach will look to make changes to his squad in what is his first summer window at the helm.

The North East club are usually fairly active in the transfer market but that’s not to say that all their signings work out.

Today, we’ve highlighted a few players whose spells at Boro weren’t exactly memorable.

Here are 8 players you probably forgot ever played for Middlesbrough…


