8 players you probably forgot ever played for Luton Town

Luton Town currently sit fourth in the Championship, enjoying an excellent rise over the last few years.

Nathan Jones has seen tremendous success at the helm at Kenilworth Road, with promotion to the Premier League remaining a genuine possibility.

The Hatters, who were operating in the National League just eight years ago, hold a three-point advantage over Nottingham Forest in seventh, however the Reds still possess two games in hand.

It is set to be a tense finale for the Bedfordshire club, but even if a top-six spot can not be secured, it has been a mightily impressive effort from Jones and Co.

Still possessing seven games to secure themselves a spot in the lottery which is the play-offs, Luton will be eager to bolster their chances with a victory over Peterborough United tonight.

Whilst we wait to see what the rest of the campaign has in store for the Hatters, we take a look at eight players who you may have forgotten ever worn a Luton shirt…