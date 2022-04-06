8 players you probably forgot ever played for Ipswich Town

With Saturday’s defeat to Cambridge United diminishing their chances of creeping into the League One play-off positions, it appears that Ipswich Town will have to settle for another campaign in the third-tier next time out.

The Tractor Boys, who now sit eight points outside the much-desired top-six positions with five games left to play, have shown plenty of signs of positivity under Kieran McKenna and will be fancying their chances next season.

With a full summer of recruitment and a continuation of embedding his ideas into the club ahead, next season promises to be an exciting one for the Suffolk club under McKenna.

However, the club will keep fighting to see glory this season until it becomes mathematically impossible to do so.

Whilst we wait and see what these next five games may bring, we take a look at eight players you may have forgotten ever played for Ipswich Town Football Club…