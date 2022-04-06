8 players you probably forgot ever played for Gillingham

The job isn’t done yet for Gillingham despite the turnaround under Neil Harris.

There’s still a fair bit of work to do and the end of the season is no doubt going to be a nervy time.

Down at the bottom of League One, there are a fair few clubs scrapping it out to stay above the drop zone and we should find out exactly who can win the race for survival in the next few weeks.

It’s going to be a tight finish at both ends of the third tier but that is exactly what makes the division so special.

To try and take your minds off the relegation battle for a little while, we’ve been scouring the archives to find some former Gills players whose time wasn’t exactly memorable.

There are plenty of such players but today, we’ve highlighted eight that you probably forgot ever played for Gillingham…