8 players you probably forgot ever played for Fulham

Fulham look set to achieve promotion back to the Premier League this season.

The Cottagers had been relegated in the previous campaign as they have settled into the status as a yo-yo club in recent years.

But Marco Silva’s side have dominated the Championship this campaign, with Aleksander Mitrovic leading the line in a historic season for a forward.

His goals have broken records, with his tally currently standing at 38.

But many players have come and gone through Craven Cottage over the many years.

While some have staked their claim as club cult heroes and even club legends, others have been like ghosts.

For every Moussa Dembele and Clinton Dempsey, there are several who have gone on to achieve very little during their time in London with the club.

Here, we will look at eight players who have appeared for Fulham that you may have forgotten…