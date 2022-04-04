8 players you probably forgot ever played for Derby County

Derby County have been able to call upon the services of a plethora of players in recent times as they have tried to achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship.

Whereas the likes of Harry Wilson and Mason Mount enjoyed fruitful loan stints at Pride Park, some of the club’s signings over the years have failed to impress.

The Rams could potentially be in for a busy summer of transfer activity if they find a new owner as there is a strong possibility that they will be preparing for life in the third-tier of English football.

Currently six points adrift of safety in the Championship, Derby will need help from elsewhere if they are to move above Reading in the standings.

Ahead of the club’s clash with Swansea City this weekend, we have decided to take a look at eight players that you probably do not remember playing for Derby.

