8 players you probably forgot ever played for Coventry City

Coventry City have conducted some outstanding recruitment under Mark Robins, taking themselves from League Two to a play-off push in the second tier, in the space of five seasons.

The Sky Blues stack up excellently alongside the meteoric rises of the likes of Brentford and Luton Town in recent years and will remain ambitious heading into the summer transfer window.

It will be interesting to see how the club deal with potential interest around the likes of Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres this summer, with the former in particular appearing to have the qualities to play Premier League football in the future.

Along the way there have been some additions that have not had the desired impact and some that may have slipped your mind, who actually played for the Sky Blues.

Here, we have taken a look at eight players you probably forgot ever played for Coventry City, the list includes a former England manager…