8 players you probably forgot ever played for Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic have leant on younger players to fill out their squad in recent years, which has seen many opportunities handed out to players from the academy making their first steps into the senior game.

With the club in League One, there is a chance to give younger players some first team exposure in the Papa John’s Trophy and to see which of the up and coming crop are most suited to the senior game.

This has seen a number of players leave the Addicks in recent years with a handful of cup appearances to their name.

Recruitment has also not been a strength for some years now, leading to some signings having very little impact at the club before moving on.

With some still in the EFL, some retired and others having ventured into non-league, here, we have taken a look at eight players you probably forgot ever played for Charlton Athletic…