8 players you probably forgot ever played for Blackburn Rovers

Over the years, there have been a wide variety of players to have pulled on the famous blue and white shirts of Blackburn Rovers.

Some of those will of course have enjoyed great success with the club and written themselves into Ewood Park folklore, with those individuals ranging from old legends such as Ronnie Clayton or Bryan Douglas, to more modern heroes such as David Dunn and Tugay.

But for all those who certainly left their mark while they were playing for Blackburn Rovers, there are others who struggled to make quite as much – if any – impression at all, during their time in this particular part of Lancashire.

Here, it is those who fall into the latter category that we are focusing on for the time being, as take a look at eight players who you may struggle to remember ever playing for Blackburn.

Are there any of these whose time in a blue and white shirt you can actually recall?