8 players you probably forgot ever played for AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth have had lots of top players over the years but some only featured for the club a few times when they were with the Cherries.

The men from the Vitality Stadium are naturally eager to try and return to the Premier League this season, and the current crop of players will be itching to get the job done.

It’s currently in their hands, too, and Scott Parker will be keen to see his players get the job done and avoid any late drama.

Whilst we wait and see how they do in the final weeks of the campaign, though, why not have a look through this gallery at eight players who you might have forgotten once featured in the famous red and black shirt of Bournemouth.

From England internationals to Champions League winners, there are some big names in here and all of them, at one point, spent time playing for the Cherries…