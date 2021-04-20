Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

8 players who are or should be on Watford’s transfer radar for this summer

Published

6 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

With a six-point lead over third-placed Swansea City and four games left of the Championship season, Watford hold all the cards when it comes to the final automatic promotion spot.

Norwich City have already been promoted and are on course to win the title but the Hornets won’t mind that too much, as long as they can hold their nerve and ensure they bounce back up to the top flight at the first time of asking.

It looks likely to be a busy summer at Vicarage Road if they can do that, not least because there’s a fair few players out of contract this summer.

Even with the financial issues caused by the current national and global situation, it would be a surprise if the Hornets don’t look to spend a fair bit in the transfer market this summer to give Xisco Munoz the tools he needs to succeed in the top flight.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted 8 players who are or should be on Watford’s transfer radar for this summer…


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 8 players who are or should be on Watford’s transfer radar for this summer

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: