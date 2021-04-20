With a six-point lead over third-placed Swansea City and four games left of the Championship season, Watford hold all the cards when it comes to the final automatic promotion spot.

Norwich City have already been promoted and are on course to win the title but the Hornets won’t mind that too much, as long as they can hold their nerve and ensure they bounce back up to the top flight at the first time of asking.

It looks likely to be a busy summer at Vicarage Road if they can do that, not least because there’s a fair few players out of contract this summer.

Even with the financial issues caused by the current national and global situation, it would be a surprise if the Hornets don’t look to spend a fair bit in the transfer market this summer to give Xisco Munoz the tools he needs to succeed in the top flight.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted 8 players who are or should be on Watford’s transfer radar for this summer…