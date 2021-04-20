8 players who are or should be on Sunderland’s transfer radar for this summer

Sunderland are preparing for a busy old summer in the transfer market.

The Wearsiders are battling to secure promotion to the Championship this term but face a real uphill battle after recent results saw them fall away from the automatic promotion spots.

It now seems likely that the club will need to conquer the play-offs if they’re to stand any chance of going up.

Regardless of what league the club find themselves in it’s going to be a big summer in terms of recruitment.

With plenty of players out of contract the Black Cats will be working to bring a number of new faces to the Stadium Of Light.

But who could be on Lee Johnson’s shopping list? Here are eight possible targets this summer.