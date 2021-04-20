8 players who are or should be on Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer radar for this summer

Sheffield Wednesday, sadly, feel doomed in terms of turning their season around and staying in the Championship.

It’s been a tough season on the whole for Wednesday, with the odds stacked against them from the start following a points deduction.

Garry Monk and Tony Pulis have to take a share of the blame, though, failing to inspire a talented group of players to pull off something remarkable.

Darren Moore and his staff have done a reasonable job of steadying the ship and giving Wednesday hope. If it is to be League One they are planning for, fans can take some confidence in the latest decision Dejphon Chansiri has made.

However, whatever happens, it has to be a good summer in terms of recruitment.

With that in mind, we take a look at EIGHT players that Wednesday should seriously be considering recruiting for the new season…