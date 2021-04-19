8 players who are or should be on Reading FC’s transfer radar for this summer

Reading are still fighting hard to make the Sky Bet Championship play-offs come the end of the campaign and will be seeking to pick up some important victories over the next few weeks in order to ensure they finish in the top six.

With only four league games left to play, the Royals certainly have their backs against the wall with regards to making up the current four point gap between themselves and Barnsley and will know that there is no room for error.

The likes of Michael Olise and Lucas Joao continue to perform well for the Berkshire club, however they are likely to reinforce their ranks this summer.

Veljko Paunović will no doubt have already begun to draw up targets and will be looking to improve on what he currently has at his disposal at the Madejski Stadium.

Here, we take a look at EIGHT players who are or should be on Reading’s transfer radar this summer.