8 players who are or should be on Preston North End’s transfer radar for this summer

Preston North End are set for a really busy summer, with potentially a new head coach and a lot of fresh players arriving at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites did something for the first time in eight years last month and that’s sack a manager – an occurrence which hadn’t happened since Graham Westley was given his marching orders in 2013.

Alex Neil’s near four-year tenure as manager ended with a dismal home defeat to Luton Town, and the reins were given to his former assistant Frankie McAvoy until the end of this season at least.

His stint started promisingly with a draw and a win over Norwich and Swansea respectively, but a 5-0 humbling by Brentford last week brought the Scot right back down to earth and showed the challenge that North End face this summer.

The club lost key players Ben Pearson, Ben Davies and Darnell Fisher in January and it’s now likely that an outside head coach will come into the club to replace Neil, although it’s not known if that figure will have control of transfers.

Let’s look at eight players who North End should be targeting this summer as they face a big rebuild after a disappointing season.