8 players who are or should be on Portsmouth’s transfer radar ahead of the summer

Portsmouth remain well in the hunt for one of the final play-off positions in League One but they have suffered a dip in form at just the wrong time after a strong start under Danny Cowley.

A run of four successive wins in his first four games in charge of the club had propelled Cowley’s Portsmouth right back into the top-six. It had looked like Pompey could potentially enjoy an excellent ending to the campaign and enter the play-offs with real momentum and belief behind them. However, one point from the next three has dampened those hopes.

It is now going to be a real struggle for them to make the top-six and there will not be much more room left for error if they are going to be able force their way into the play-offs. Whatever league they happen to be playing in next term, Portsmouth need a strong summer window in order to help the club move forwards.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of eight players who either are or should be on their transfer radar heading into the summer…