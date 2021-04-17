8 players who are or should be on Nottingham Forest’s transfer radar for this summer

Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon highlighted the need to bring in new players this summer.

A drab display from the Reds saw goals from Aaron Rowe and Juninho Bacuna secure a big away win for the Terriers, as they put further daylight between themselves and the bottom three.

Forest, meanwhile, saw their unbeaten run of four games come to an end, despite having controlled the game for the opening 20 minutes and carved out good chances through Alex Mighten and Filip Krovinovic.

Chris Hughton has already stated that he will look to address his side’s attacking woes in the summer, with extra firepower likely to be brought in.

Here, we take a look at eight players who are, or should be on Forest’s transfer radar for this summer ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

