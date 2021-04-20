8 players who are or should be on Norwich City’s transfer radar for this summer

It looks set to be a key summer transfer window for Norwich City.

With Daniel Farke’s side looking destined to secure promotion back to the Premier League after just a year in the Championship, there could be plenty of business to be done at Carrow Road come the end of the season.

The Canaries will not want to suffer an immediate relegation back to the second-tier as they did during the 2019/20 campaign, and will therefore know they must strengthen their squad when the transfer market reopens, to ensure that that does not happen.

But just who could Norwich bring in to ensure that they are in a stronger position to compete in the Premier League during the 2021/22 campaign.

Here, in order to find out, we’ve taken a look eight players who either have been linked with a move to Carrow Road recently, or who Norwich could benefit from signing in the summer transfer window, were they to complete a deal for that individual.