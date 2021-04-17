8 players who are or should be on Millwall’s transfer radar for this summer

Millwall’s fourth season in a row in the Championship will soon come to an end and the Lions have shown consistency after finishing in eighth spot in the 2019/20 campaign.

With not a lot of transfer funds to play with, Gary Rowett has kept Millwall in mid-table all season and they look set for a top half finish once again, seeing some big guns like Nottingham Forest and Derby County well below them.

Even though the season hasn’t finished just yet, Rowett and his staff will surely have an eye towards next season already, with incomings and outgoings for the squad a big topic of discussion for the summer.

If Millwall want to make the top six in the Championship anytime soon, a little bit more investment into the players may be required and a few positions do need strengthening.

Let’s look at eight players who should be on the Lions’ list this summer as Rowett looks to get them in the Premier League for the first time ever.