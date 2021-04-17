8 players who are or should be on Middlesbrough’s transfer radar this summer

It is going to be a crucial summer transfer window for Middlesbrough if they are going to fulfil Neil Warnock’s ambition of having a real go at getting promoted next term.

Boro have had a solid season where they have threatened to break into the top six at various stages. They have though just lacked that extra bit of quality in certain positions that have caused them to miss out. Middlesbrough have though managed to secure Warnock’s services for at least another year and it is hard to imagine any other manager being more motivated for success than he will be.

If Boro get it right in the transfer market then they have every chance of enjoying an excellent season. They will need to secure the players that Warnock deems they need and if they can do that, you would have back the experienced boss to get them very close to promotion.

With that in mind, we look at eight players who already are, or who maybe should be on their transfer radar this summer…