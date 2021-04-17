8 players who are or should be on Huddersfield Town’s transfer radar for this summer

Huddersfield Town are fighting to retain their Championship status in 2020/21.

There was a hugely positive start to the season under Carlos Corberan, who despite some inconsistency, had Huddersfield playing a decent brand of attacking football and picking up enough results to be sat mid-table.

However, since the turn of the year things have soured, with wins hard to come by.

The focus right now is just on retaining a place in the Championship.

What’s around the corner, though, is a huge summer for the Terriers, with players sure to be moving on and others coming through the door to, hopefully, lead the club into a brighter future.

On the topic of those potential incomings, we’ve taken a look at EIGHT players either linked with a move to the John Smith’s Stadium or who should be on the club’s radar.

