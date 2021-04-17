8 players who are or should be on Derby County’s transfer radar for this summer

Derby County are fighting for their lives in the Sky Bet Championship at the moment and their loss at Blackburn Rovers on Friday night will not have helped them all confidence-wise.

Indeed, a huge few weeks await the Rams as they look to secure their safety, with Wayne Rooney under perhaps the most pressure he’s been under so far during his short spell as County’s full-time boss.

Currently, it is hard to call just whether Derby are going to be in the Championship or League One next season and, certainly, they are going to need to add to their side regardless of division next year.

New owners are at the club to potentially help that, of course, and so with that said we’re taking a look at eight players who could be decent signings for the club.

They’re either linked or are realistic targets – let’s take a look at them now…