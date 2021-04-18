8 players who are or should be on Brentford’s transfer radar for this summer

A goalless draw with Millwall on Saturday afternoon leaves Brentford’s automatic promotion hopes hanging by a thread.

The Bees now sit eight points off the automatic promotion places, with only one spot now up for grabs following Norwich City’s confirmed return to the Premier League.

Swansea, Watford and Brentford are all fighting for the second automatic promotion spot, and with the Bees still boasting a game in hand, they are also still yet to play Watford for a second time.

But Brentford’s most likely route to the Premier League looks to be via the play-offs as things stand, and they will be looking to right their wrongs after falling short in the final last term.

Just like last year, Brentford’s key players will attract plenty of interest this summer, with Ivan Toney the most notable.

But just like last year, the Bees will replace them and continue to escape the clutches of the Championship under Thomas Frank.

Here, we take a look at eight players who are, or should be on Brentford’s transfer radar for this summer…