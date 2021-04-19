8 players who are or should be on Birmingham City’s transfer radar for this summer

Lee Bowyer’s fantastic start to life as Birmingham City boss continued yesterday as his side beat Rotherham United.

Whilst another result may be required before the end of the season to confirm safety, the reality is that Blues have taken a major step towards ensuring they don’t go down.

With four wins and a draw from his first six games, Bowyer has made an instant impact at St. Andrew’s, with all the team pulling together.

Therefore, fans will be excited to see what the future holds under the former player, with an interesting summer ahead.

Blues are unlikely to be big spenders due to their well-documented financial issues, but Bowyer will hope to be able to do business to make his own mark on the squad.

And, here we look at EIGHT players the club should consider signing…