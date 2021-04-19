8 players who are or should be on AFC Bournemouth’s transfer radar for this summer

There was a lot of criticism placed on the AFC Bournemouth hierarchy when they decided to replace Jason Tindall with Jonathan Woodgate in February, with the expectation that a more experienced manager was coming in to try and get the Cherries into the Premier League.

After all though, it hasn’t worked out too badly despite a shaky start to the former Real Madrid defender’s reign at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth are on a six-match winning run which has propelled them back into the play-off picture, the latest victory coming over the already promoted Norwich City.

The Cherries will probably be the form team by the time the play-offs come around, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

It’s incredibly hard to weigh up who Bournemouth could and should be looking to bring in this summer considering we don’t know what division they’ll be in, but here are eight names that could be on the radar.