8 players Watford could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Watford are on course to win automatic promotion back to the Premier League, with the Hornets flying under new boss Xisco Munoz.

Given the quality in the squad, many expected Watford to be pushing for promotion, but a slow start under Vladimir Ivic left the side in a tricky position.

However, since Munoz arrived the team have been superb, and whilst there is still work to do to finish the job, the Premier League is firmly in sight.

Of course, if they do go up, a productive transfer window will be needed, and new recruits will have to improve the XI if Watford are to stay up.

As well as that, departures are inevitable and here we look at EIGHT players who could move on in the summer…