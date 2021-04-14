8 players Swindon Town could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

It’s probably fair to say that things are not looking at all good for Swindon Town right now.

Following their 2-1 defeat to bottom club Rochdale on Tuesday night, John Sheridan’s side find themselves second bottom of the League One table, four points from safety with just five games of the campaign remaining.

As a result, it looks as though the Robins are now facing an uphill task to avoid suffering an immediate relegation back to League Two this season.

With that in mind, the summer transfer window will inevitably be a busy one for Swindon, as they look to recover and rebuild their squad in the wake of the frustration of the past few months.

That of course, means it is likely that some members of the current squad will either have to be sold or released in order to make room for new recruits at The County Ground.

So here, we’ve taken a look at eight players who could be set to leave Swindon, over the course of the next few months.