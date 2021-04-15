8 players Swansea City could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Swansea City will be determined to head into the play-off shootout in some kind of form and have the opportunity to do that in the final weeks of the season.

A top-two spot is all but gone now with their recent poor results combining with the scintillating form of Norwich and Watford, leaving them likely with too much to do.

Even so, they beat Millwall at the weekend to get a much-needed three points and now they’ll be eager to try and build on that.

Regardless of what division they are in for next season, though, a big summer awaits the club with plenty of changes possible.

With that said, we look at eight players that could well leave the club this coming transfer window for one reason or another…