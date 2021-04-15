8 players Sunderland could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Sunderland are gearing up for a busier summer than most as the end of the season beckons.

The Black Cats are battling away to secure automatic promotion to the Championship but with several weeks left of the season we’re likely to see many twists and turns along the way.

If Lee Johnson’s side miss out on the top two then thankfully they’re well-placed to qualify for the play-offs which will give them another bite of the cherry.

But if they fail to go up this season then they could face a pivotal summer.

Johnson’s squad have a large number of key players who are out of contract at the end of the season and that means that we could plausibly see wholesale changes in the playing squad at the Stadium Of Light this summer.

With that in mind here are eight players who could be sold or released at the end of the season.