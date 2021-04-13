8 players Preston North End could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Things were looking up for Preston North End under interim head coach Frankie McAvoy, but they were brought crashing back down to earth at the weekend after a 5-0 thumping by Brentford.

McAvoy had brought in four points from his first two games against Norwich and Swansea City following the sacking of Alex Neil, but the Lilywhites capitulated at Deepdale against the Bees.

A change of tactics in the second half didn’t work and it led to a mauling, but whilst PNE aren’t mathematically safe just yet, they should be in the Championship next season.

There looks to be a mammoth rebuilding job on their hands though, both from a managerial standpoint and from the squad, as it looks nothing like the one that was in and around the play-off places last season.

Let’s look at eight players that could be departing North End before the start of next season with the club set to look very, very different.