Oxford United could well be preparing for life in the Championship this summer.

Karl Robinson’s side are just three points outside the top six in League One and have their eyes firmly set on securing a spot in the play-offs.

The U’s started the season terribly and endured a bit of a barren run in late February and early March but their strong form over the Christmas period and in January, as well as some recent good results, means they remain in the mix.

Whether or not they secure promotion to the second tier, it looks as though it will be a busy summer for Oxford – though that could be for very different reasons.

If they’re preparing for life in the Championship, then Robinson will surely be keen to make some improvements to his squad but if they aren’t, his top priority is likely to keeping his squad together.

Expiring contracts and interest from other clubs may put that in jeopardy, though the Oxford boss has outlined how important it is they don’t sell their best players this summer.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted 8 players Oxford United could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window…