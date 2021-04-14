8 players Nottingham Forest could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

With their Championship safety all but secured, Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton will now look to cast one eye on the summer transfer window.

The Reds’ sights are on a top-half finish with only six points between them and 12th, compared to the 13 points between them and the relegation zone, and Hughton will be keen to see his side end the season strongly.

Upon his arrival at the City Ground in October, Hughton had been left with 13 new signings at his disposal, all made by predecessor Sabri Lamouchi. He only had a matter of days to maneuverer his way through the squad and bring in his own players, with Anthony Knockaert arriving on loan from Fulham.

In 31 days of the January transfer window, Filip Krovinovic, James Garner and Glenn Murray arrived, with the manager trimming his squad as Nicholas Ioannou, Tendayi Darikwa, Zach Clough and Miguel Guerrero all departed.

Hughton will be keen to make his mark on the squad over the course of this summer, and here, we take a look at eight players who the club may sell or release…