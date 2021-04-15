8 players Newport County could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Newport County are once again fighting for promotion in Sky Bet League Two, with them sixth in the table from 40 games played.

The Exiles have flirted with promotion on several occasions in recent years and came particularly close back in 2019 as the made the play-off final, though it was Tranmere Rovers who ultimately took the prize of a spot in League One at Wembley.

Indeed, County will be looking to go one better than that with a top seven spot looking more likely than a top three place at the moment but, regardless of division for next season, it’ll likely be a busy summer in terms of incomings and outgoings.

With that in mind, then, we’re taking a look at eight players that could well make an exit from Rodney Parade this summer for various reasons…