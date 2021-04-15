8 players Millwall could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Millwall have once again given a brilliant account of themselves under the stewardship of Gary Rowett this term and are quite rightly close to securing a top half finish in the Sky Bet Championship.

Still playing something of a direct style under the experienced boss, the London based outfit had at one point looked like outside contenders for a play-off spot until they hit some inconsistent form.

The likes of Jed Wallace and Bartosz Bialkowski have once again been standout performers, whilst new additions such as Mason Bennett have also impressed at different points of the campaign.

It is however expected that the Lions will overhaul a portion of their squad this summer as they look to go one better next season.

Here, we take a look at EIGHT players that Millwall could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window…