8 players Mansfield Town could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

It has been a frustrating few weeks for Mansfield Town for the right and the wrong reasons.

The bigger picture shows that the Stags are winless in their last eight games and have only won two games since the end of February.

But Nigel Clough’s side have only lost two of those last eight games, and on more than one occasion, they should have picked up all three points rather than just the one.

Clough will be hoping to see his side mathematically secure safety as soon as possible, with the club sitting nine points clear of the relegation zone with five games remaining.

The manager will then be keen to strengthen his squad and get his own players through the door, and by doing so, players will have to make way.

Here, we take a look at eight players Mansfield could sell or release ahead of what could be a busy summer transfer window…