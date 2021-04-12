8 players Luton Town could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Luton Town are set for an interesting summer ahead, with a number of players’ contracts set to expire at the end of this year’s campaign.

The Hatters are currently sat 13th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can build on some strong performances in the second-tier this term.

Luton had previously been struggling to stay afloat in the Championship, but have shown much-needed improvement in the 2020/21 season.

Nathan Jones’ side beat relegation-threatened Wycombe Wanderers in their most recent match, and will be looking to pick up another three points when they return to action this weekend against high-flying Watford at Kenilworth Road.

We take a look at EIGHT Luton Town players that the club could sell or released ahead of what could be a busy summer transfer window.

Find out which player is first on the list, on the next page….