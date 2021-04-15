8 players Leyton Orient could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Leyton Orient are still in with an outside chance of reaching the play-offs in League Two this season, but it is looking likely that they will be planning their summer transfer business for another campaign in the fourth tier.

Jobi McAnuff has taken over as the club’s interim manager after the departure of Ross Embleton in February following a run of seven matches without a win. Since then matters have improved on the field and a run of four successive wins against Newport County, Carlisle United, Oldham Athletic and Mansfield Town had moved them up to 9th place in the table.

However, they have gone three games without a win since and that has seen them fall back off the pace in terms of the play-offs. They can now not afford to drop many more points in the remaining matches and have to hope others above them slip up. Wherever they finish in the table, have to sort out their manager situation and also the situations of players at the club with uncertain futures.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at eight players who Leyton Orient might sell or release in the forthcoming summer window. Click ‘next’ to scroll through the list…