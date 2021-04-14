8 players Ipswich Town could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Paul Cook’s tough start to life as Ipswich Town manager continued as they were hammered 3-0 by AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

Whilst many fans would’ve expected the former Wigan chief to make more of an impact than he has, the majority recognise that he has inherited a group that have struggled for some time.

With a five point gap to the play-off places, a top six finish should still be possible for Ipswich in theory, but their alarming results and performances suggest that they won’t be capable of putting the sort of run together that will be required.

Therefore, attention will already be on next season, and with new owners also in place at Portman Road, it could be an exciting summer for the Tractor Boys.

The main focus will be on who comes through the door, but there will be plenty of departures too. And, here we look at just EIGHT of the many players who could leave when the window opens…