8 players Hull City could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Hull City are edging closer towards an immediate return to the Championship after putting another three points on the board last night.

The Tigers continue to lead the way in Sky Bet League One, sitting three points clear at the top of the table and eight points clear of third.

Both Peterborough United and Sunderland have a game in hand, but Grant McCann’s side are in excellent form. They are unbeaten in 10 matches and have picked up 24 points from a possible 30 in that time, producing title-winning performances.

Last night, goals from Keane Lewis-Potter, Josh Magennis and Greg Docherty helped Hull to a big 3-0 away win over Plymouth Argyle to see them make it three wins on the spin.

With promotion on the horizon, McCann will be keen to strengthen his squad as he looks to guide the Tigers to safety and avoid falling back into League One at the first time of asking next season.

Here, we take a look at eight players who Hull could sell or release and make way for potential incomings…