8 players Huddersfield Town could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Huddersfield Town are having to take it point by point in the fight for survival in the Championship under Carlos Corberan.

After early promise under the Spaniard, things have soured at the John Smith’s Stadium since the turn of the year and full focus is on just staying in the Championship this term.

Focus shouldn’t be drifting beyond that right now, but lurking around the corner is a huge summer transfer window for the Terriers.

There’s a high number of players out of contract heading into the summer and, simply, a section of them aren’t going to be carried into the new campaign by Corberan.

With that in mind, we’ve opted to take a closer look at some of the personnel that’s at real risk of not staying with Huddersfield beyond the current season…