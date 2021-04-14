8 players Gillingham could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

It could be an intriguing end to the season for Gillingham.

Sitting six points adrift of the play-offs, with five games of their League One campaign left to play, the Gills may still be hopeful of claiming a play-off place in the final few weeks of the season, and with it, giving themselves a chance of winning promotion back to the Championship for the 2021/22 campaign.

However, it cannot be denied that Steve Evans’ side do face something of an uphill battle to do that, which could put them under a bit of pressure come the summer.

Failure to win promotion this season could start to attract interest in certain members of Gillingham’s playing squad, while the club themselves may feel the need to move certain individuals on at the end of the campaign.

But just who are the players who we might see make their departure from Priestfield over the course of the next few months?

Here, we’ve taken a look at eight players Gillingham may sell or release during what could be a busy summer for the club.