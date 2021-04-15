Exeter City’s promotion hopes are still alive as they’re sat just two points back from the top seven in League Two.

The Grecians suffered play-off heartbreak at Wembley last season, with Northampton Town beating them in the final, but it seems they’ll have to get past that disappointment if they’re to make it up to League One this term.

Whatever happens, Matt Taylor will likely want to add to his squad this summer and look to continue the progress the club has made under his stewardship.

As is always the way with the South West club, there are likely to be a number of departures as well.

Ollie Watkins has shown just how high former Grecians can rise and there’ll be a few clubs looking to snap up the next star, that’s for sure.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted the 8 players Exeter City could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window…