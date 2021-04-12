8 players Derby County could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

It promises to be an important couple of months for Derby County as they hope for a positive future on and off the pitch.

The Rams still aren’t out of the woods when it comes to the relegation dogfight, with one win in their last 10 games leaving them sitting seven points clear of the drop with five matches still to play.

With Coventry having a game in hand and Rotherham also having four, there really is no time for Derby to rest on their laurels, and they will be desperate to return to winning ways soon.

If Derby do avoid the drop, then Wayne Rooney will be desperate to see some progress off the pitch. He was unable to make his mark in January due to the turbulent ownership off the pitch, and made five loan signings on the final day of the window.

With plenty of players out of contract, and those loanees set to return to their parent clubs, it promises to be a summer of change at Pride Park. Here, we take a look at eight players who the club could sell or release this summer…