8 players Bristol Rovers could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Bristol Rovers are facing a major challenge to ensure their survival in League One during the remaining matches of the campaign with Joey Barton’s side in real danger at the moment.

It has been a very challenging season for Bristol Rovers this term with the club having already parted company with both Ben Garner and then Paul Tisdale with results having been frustrating for long periods. Barton has been tasked with try to keep the club in the third tier and he has faced a tough task to try and turn their form and momentum around.

However, four points from their last two matches will have given them hope they can put together a mini-run of form that would be good enough for them to survive the drop. Whatever division the club happen to be playing in next term, they will face a huge summer to try and see them enjoy more consistent performances and results next season.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of eight players the club might sell or release in the summer. Click ‘next’ to scroll through the list…