8 players Bristol City could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Bristol City fans are braced for an eventful summer.

The 2020/21 campaign started with so much optimism and with the Robins top of the Championship at points but is ending in disappointment.

Nigel Pearson’s arrival hasn’t had the impact many hoped it would and whether he’s going to be the man trusted with making the changes that are clearly needed at Ashton Gate remains unclear.

His contract only runs until the end of the season and he’s not yet been offered a new deal – with suggestions that they may be considering other options.

Pearson’s not the only person that could leave Bs3 ahead of the 2021/22 campaign as there are a significant number of senior players that are out of contract, while other squad members have been linked with moves away.

Ahead of what could be a summer of change at Ashton Gate, we’ve highlighted 8 players Bristol City could sell or release…