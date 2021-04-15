8 players Bolton Wanderers could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Things are finally starting to look up for Bolton Wanderers.

The last few years have been nothing short of a disaster for the Trotters after going to the brink of extinction before dropping through the divisions as a result.

However this term things are getting back on track.

Ian Evatt has done a wonderful job of building a side who are firmly in contention for promotion back to League One.

A large part of that success has been the club’s recruitment which has seen players arrive on short-term deals to help them avoid major financial committments.

As a result a number of players are out of contract this summer, but who are these players?

Here are eight who face uncertain futures with Bolton Wanderers.