8 players Blackburn Rovers could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Blackburn Rovers are set to face a potentially vital summer as Tony Mowbray’s side are set to finish in mid-table in the Championship after what has been an underwhelming campaign.

Rovers have seen their form drop off during the second half of the season and their hopes of threatening a potential push for the play-offs in the Championship have long been extinguished. That will mean that the pressure will be on Mowbray at the start of next term to have his side in contention for a place in the top-six and they will need to improve their consistency.

There are a number of major dilemmas facing Mowbray in the summer, with a lot of players currently heading into the final few weeks of their current deals with the club. While there are also one or two of their key players who might well be attracting the interests of other clubs. They will need to get the decisions over their futures right if they are to progress.

With that in mind, we take a look at eight players who Rovers might be set to either sell or release in the forthcoming summer transfer window. Click ‘next’ to scroll through the list…