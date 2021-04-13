8 players Birmingham City could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Birmingham City have enjoyed a brilliant start under Lee Bowyer, with the new boss collecting ten points from his first five games in charge.

Whilst that isn’t enough to guarantee safety just yet, it means Blues have taken some major steps to ensuring they will be playing in the Championship again next season, which was the remit for for the former player.

Such a start will also excite fans about what the future can bring under Bowyer’s guidance, so a big summer could be on the cards at St. Andrew’s.

For the support, it will be all about who comes through the door, as it’s clear more quality is needed for Blues to compete at the other end of the table.

Yet, realistically, departures will be required to balance up the squad, and potentially the books. With that in mind, we look at EIGHT players who may move on in the summer…